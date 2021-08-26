Dolphins showcase new training complex in stunning drone video

NFL Films sent social media into a tizzy earlier this week with a 3-minute drone flyover of Dallas’ facilities as an extended peek into the Cowboys and their 2021 appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series. And to Dallas’ credit, the place coined “The Star” is a stunning work of art and offers the Cowboys with top of the line equipment, facilities and views.

But the Cowboys aren’t the only franchise with a state of the art set of facilities at their disposal; given as how the Dolphins are rolling out their brand new training complex this season. And Miami’s Baptist Health Training Complex should be considered one of team owner Stephen Ross’s finest contributions to the franchise yet in his decade plus of ownership.

It is stunning.

But you don’t need to take our word for it, because the Dolphins have released their own ‘retort’ of sorts to the viral video of Dallas’ facility and released a 3-minute drone fly-though of their own. And when they don’t show you everything you might hope to see inside, they don’t leave much to the imagination other that the details of some of the executive offices inside.

So sit back and enjoy the Dolphins’ virtual fly-through of Baptist Health Training Complex for yourself; and when the tour is over, take a sense of pride of what the Dolphins are aspiring to be as a top of the line NFL franchise. After seeing the facilities for yourself, it’s hard to imagine anyone can accuse the Dolphins of trying to cut corners on their journey towards the ultimate goal: being the best of the best.