Dolphins select receiver Malik Washington with first sixth-round pick. Analysts weigh in

The Dolphins - with several openings at wide receiver - took a high-productive one in the sixth round on Saturday, selecting Virginia’s Malik Washington.

Washington - who’s 5-8 and 191 pounds - is best suited for the slot.

He led FBS with a Virginia-record 110 receptions last season, ranked fourth with school-record 1,426 receiving yards (13.9 per catch) and was ninth with 1,706 all-purpose yards. He also led the team with nine receiving TDs. And was named All-ACC.

What’s more, he led all college wide receivers with 35 broken tackles last season.

Before transferring to Virginia before the 2023 season, he played four years at Northwestern, where he had 120 catches for 1348 yards (11.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

He has 18 career rushing attempts for 29 yards.

His only experience as a returner came as a kickoff returner at Virginia last season, when he returned 14 kickoffs for 273 yards (a 19.5 average).

“[At times], Malik Washington was unstoppable,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “Set an ACC single season record with 110 catches. I understand he has diminutive size, but this guy is tough, will break tackles, will beat you in the hole. He’s probably going to end up playing in the slot.”

ESPN’s Matt Miller said “Malik Washington will take the top off the defense. A track team they’re building in Miami. I never want to compare anyone to Tyreek Hill. [But] you can use him in a lot of the same ways.

“Remember Josh Reed went to the Buffalo Bills coming out of LSU? Kind of built like that. Someone who can play special teams right away and work into that four-man” receiver rotation.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. noted that Washington “had a 42 1/2 vertical. He’s explosive. He gets yards after the catch.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein assesses his game this way:

“Performed as a heavily targeted slot receiver in his single season at Virginia after transferring from Northwestern. Washington’s catch total is filled with a high number of quick-game throws and short out routes that allowed him to use his contact balance to stack plenty of tough yards after the catch.

“Washington possesses premium catch focus, buttery smooth hands and mature ball skills, but he needs to prove he can elude press and run an NFL route tree with better attention to detail. Washington maximizes his skill set to make up for his average size and he should garner attention as a gadget guy with the potential to develop into a WR4 or eventual starter in the slot.”

Earlier Saturday, the Dolphins selected Tennessee receiver Jaylen Wright and Colorado State defensive end Mo Kamara.

Miami has two remaining picks - one at 198 in the sixth round and another at 241 in the seventh round.