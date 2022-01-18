Dolphins select Kentucky OT in first round of most recent CBS mock draft

With the 2021 NFL season coming to a close, every team is getting ready for the NFL draft in some capacity.

The Miami Dolphins have some decisions to make before then. Deciding who will be their next head coach is the most important among them, as that will decide which direction they go in free agency and the draft.

This point in the year is when we start getting mock drafts nearly every day from just about every outlet. On Monday, CBS dropped their most recent mock draft that has the Dolphins selecting Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard with the pick they received from the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s what CBS’ Ryan Wilson had to say about the selection:

“Kinnard is a mauler who plays with an edge and he can wreak havoc as both a run- and pass-blocker. He may have to kick inside at the next level but his ability to open holes in the running game makes him an immediate asset for the Dolphins’ offense, which has tried to address the O-line in recent drafts but not with the success it was hoping for.”

Despite selecting a tackle in the first two rounds of each of the last two drafts, the Dolphins will need to address the position again this offseason. They may be better off bringing in a veteran free agent to replace at least Jesse Davis on the right side. However, if they can’t find one that they like for reasonable money, they may end up dipping back into the draft to find a tackle yet again.

