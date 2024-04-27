Dolphins select Colorado State’s Kamara, who vows to ‘roast’ NFL. Five analysts weigh in

The Dolphins added their second skilled pass rusher in three days on Saturday, drafting Colorado State edge player Mo Kamara in the fifth round, with the 158th overall pick.

The 6-1, 248-pound linebacker/defensive end had 45.5 tackles for loss, 30 sacks and five forced fumbles in five seasons and 46 games at Colorado State.

“He’s a favorite of mine; like the way he plays,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “Talk about effort, chase, playing with leverage. He’s got a real toughness to him. He’s not the tallest guy in the world. But he knows how to rush, very productive.”

Pro Football Focus ranked him 15th among all edge players.

Kamara had 56 tackles (17 tackles for loss) and 13 sacks last season and was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2022, he had 44 tackles and 16 tackles for loss, ranking second in the Mountain West, to go with 8.5 sacks, which was third in the conference.

What’s more, his 138 quarterback pressures since 2021 are fourth most among FBS edge players, per PFF.

“I don’t think he’s a one-trick pony,” NFL Net’s Charles Davis. “You see the physique. He’s going to give people a lot of trouble.”

Kamara and first-round pick Chop Robinson give the Dolphins two talented young edge players to develop. Kamara said they’re friends and trained together in Arizona before the draft.

Kamara, on a Zoom session with Dolphins writers, said: “I’m excited, but I’m very angry going the round I did. The lovely team of Miami picked me up and I’m going to give them that burning desire. All 31 other teams, look out.

“The way I’m about to play against these guys, you should have picked me before. I’m grateful for Miami for picking me up. I know what I’m going to bring to the field. Every other team has to see me. I’m going to roast the whole NFL; that’s how I look at things.”

Kamara was just getting started:

“Everything people know me for, I use as fuel. If you want to call me short, watch out. If you didn’t believe in me, watch out. That’s the type of person I am, what keeps me going every day. I’m never going to be satisfied.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper said Kamara has “sack production, tackles for loss, [good] against the run. Defensive tackles are going to have a lot of trouble with a 6-1, 248-pounder like Kamara, who’s strong, athletic, ran a 4.57 [in the 40].

“Did it all for Colorado State, in terms of being impactful week after week. Love the fit. You’ve got Chop and Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, [both] coming off injury. Same arm length for Mohamed and Chop Robinson.”

Kamara also will play with new Dolphins linebacker Shaq Barrett, another Colorado State alum.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick said Kamara “wrecked” the Colorado-Colorado State game by himself. “He plays lights out.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Kamara as a “broadly built edge defender with substandard traits but lights-out production over the last couple of seasons. Kamara won’t be everyone’s cup of tea due to his lack of length and tendency to rely heavily upon his power.

“He gets into the pocket with violent hands, lower-body drive power and a relentless desire to meet the quarterback. He’ll have to prove he can circumvent long-limbed technicians on the next level, which could be a challenge. He’s not a classic edge-setter against the run but does a nice job of playing under blockers and sneaking into the gaps.

“He might drop some on draft day due to the measurables, but the kind of will to conquer he’s shown typically translates in the NFL.”

Kamara said he studies the games of edge players Haason Redick and Von Miller, two Pro Bowl pass rushers.

Earlier Saturday, the Dolphins traded up to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright in the fourth round.

Miami has two sixth-round picks and seventh-rounder.