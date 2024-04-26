Dolphins select Chop Robinson at pick No. 21 in NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins selected Penn State edge defender Demeioun “Chop” Robinson with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit on Thursday night.

Robinson (6-3, 254 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds at the NFL combine earlier this offseason. He started his college career at Maryland in 2021, totaling two sacks as a freshman.

Robinson then transferred to PSU ahead of the 2022 season. He recorded 10 tackles behind the line and 5.5 sacks in his first year with the Nittany Lions.

Last fall, Robinson totaled 7.5 tackles behind the line, four sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 12 games.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Robinson to Micah Parsons, a three-time Pro Bowler who was a first-round pick in 2021.

Jeff Risdon of Draft Wire has Robinson ranked as the fifth-best pass rusher in this year’s class behind Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, Jared Verse and Marshawn Kneeland.

Robinson enters the NFL as a 21-year-old rookie.

