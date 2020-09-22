Dolphins’ second quarter schedule already looks drastically different

When the Miami Dolphins schedule was released this spring, the book on the team’s scheduling was that the first half of the season was tough before the “third quarter” of the schedule eased up in difficulty. Thus far, that narrative has been as advertised: New England (21-11 loss) and Buffalo (31-28 loss) proved to be too much for the Dolphins to handle — while Jacksonville has looked better than expected and Seattle is off to a 2-0 start courtesy of a win against the same Patriots team that easily clamped down on the Dolphins in Week 1.

But the Dolphins’ “second quarter” of the schedule is a very different story than what we’d assumed — there are a lot of moving parts with these teams and the dynamics of each matchup have changed significantly already amid the attrition NFL teams are battling.

Week 5: @ San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers might be the most snakebitten team in the NFL as it relates to injuries early on. The team has started the year 1-1 but hardly looked like world-beaters or defending NFC Champions, thanks in large part to a tidal wave of losses to the roster. Among those San Francisco is facing missing time due to injury?

DE Nick Bosa (ACL, out for year)

CB Richard Sherman (calf, targeting Dolphins game for return)

DL Solomon Thomas (ACL, out for yet)

TE Georgie Kittle (knee, week to week)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee, week to week)

QB Jimmy Garroppolo (ankle, week to week)

WR Deebo Samuel (foot, targeting Week 4 return)

IOL Weston Richburg (knee, targeting Week 7 return)

RB Tevin Coleman (knee, TBA)

This game is still 2.5 weeks out — but this will be a different looking 49ers team than the one we anticipated the Dolphins would face.

Week 6: @ Denver Broncos

Speaking of injuries, the Denver Broncos have been smacked hard by them as well. The length of the injury report may not be as long, but the Broncos are now down arguably their best starter on both sides of the football plus their starting quarterback.

OLB Von Miller is out for the year

WR Courtland Sutton is out for the year

QB Drew Lock is estimated to miss up to 6 weeks with a throwing shoulder injury

Miami will still have to battle the altitude of Denver’s home field advantage, but the Broncos will host Miami without two of their biggest difference makers in Week 6.

Week 7: versus Los Angeles Chargers

If we told you that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would not be the second rookie quarterback to make an NFL start, would you have believed us? Chargers QB Justin Herbert took control of the offense in Week 2 and nearly engineered an upset of the Kansas City Chiefs — looking quite good in the process. But Miami against a rookie quarterback provides a different set of challenges than what they’d have had to deal with in veteran passer Tyrod Taylor, for better and for worse.

That said, coach Anthony Lynn has vouched for Taylor as “his guy”, even after the Week 2 performance. So keep an eye on this one on the horizon — this team may end up in QB limbo between two players.

