Dolphins score fifth TD of the season to take 7-6 lead on Bills

The Dolphins scored their fifth touchdown of the season, taking a 7-6 lead on Buffalo early in the second quarter.

Kalen Ballage scored on a 3-yard run with 14:49 remaining in the first half.

It was an impressive eight-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 3:59.

Although Ryan Fitzpatrick is only 2-for-4 for 44 yards, the Dolphins have run for 49 yards. Mark Walton has four carries for 35 yards.

The Dolphins led only three minutes, 47 seconds in their first five games.

Stephen Hauschka has made field goals of 39 and 43 yards for the Bills.