Dolphins score 21 unanswered to take seven-point lead into halftime

The Dolphins trailed 14-0 early. They lead the Panthers 21-14 at halftime.

Tua Tagovailoa has touchdown throws of 3, 4 and 31 to Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill respectively. The Dolphins quarterback is 13-of-17 for 152 yards.

Hill's score gave the Dolphins their first lead with 1:54 remaining in the half. He celebrated by taking a cell phone from a sideline spectator and filming a back flip. Officials flagged him for unsportsmanlike conduct, the second time in two weeks he's had a 15-yard penalty.

The NFL also fined Hill last week.

He has three catches for 79 yards and Waddle has five for 44.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young is 14-of-20 for 141 yards with a touchdown. Adam Thielen has eight receptions for 100 yards, including a 8-yard touchdown catch.

Chuba Hubbard scored on a 6-yard run for the team's other score.