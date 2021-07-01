Dolphins scheduled to face slew of traded standouts in 2021

The 2021 season will be bringing a collection of old faces to new places; as the league’s trade market this past offseason has been quite busy — and may not be done yet, either. With some of the uncertainty around NFL draft prospects due to the amended college football season and watered down NFL draft process; you’ve seen a number of teams opt for a more safe approach — existing NFL talent. After all, a working resume in the NFL is easier to project than a compromised college football resume.

And so we’ve seen a lot of movement via trade. And, according to Gil Brandt’s list of the ten most impactful NFL talents to have been traded this offseason, the 2021 Miami Dolphins are going to get a chance to test those new faces this upcoming season.

Of Brandt’s list of the ten most impactful talents to have been traded, Miami will face nearly half of them; four in total. They are:

No. 1: WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

No. 3: QB Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

No. 7: QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

No. 9: OT Trent Brown, New England Patriots

The Dolphins are well initiated with Brown and Darnold, who have spent time in years past in the AFC East. And while seeing Julio Jones on the schedule is alway daunting, the Dolphins can at least take solace in knowing that they were scheduled to face off against him anyway with the Atlanta Falcons on the docket for Week 7.

The matchup with Wentz will be a critical one for Miami. It comes in Week 4 at Hard Rock Stadium amid a daunting 5-game stretch to open the season. That stretch includes AFC East showdowns with New England and Buffalo, the team’s only west coast trip to play the Raiders and then a trip to Tampa to face the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Week 5.

For Miami to avoid the kind of slow start that cost the team a spot in the playoffs last season, they’ll need to find at least two wins in the first four. If Wentz, who will still be new to the team come the matchup with Miami, is still finding his timing, a matchup there (specifically that early in the season) could be a blessing for Miami.