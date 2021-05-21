Dolphins schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Dolphins will begin the season on the road vs. the Patriots. Keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Dolphins 2020 record: 10-6
Head coach: Brian Flores
Key players: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), DeVante Parker (WR), Xavien Howard (CB)
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Dolphins schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 at Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/19 vs. Bills, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/26 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/3 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/10 at Buccaneers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/17 at Jaguars, 9:30 AM, CBS
Week 7: 10/24 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Week 8: 10/31 at Bills, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/7 vs. Texans, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/11 vs. Ravens, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
Week 11: 11/21 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/28 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/5 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: vs. Jets, date, time, and TV TBD
Week 16: 12/27 at Saints, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 17: 1/2, at Titans, 1 PM CBS
Week 18: 1/9, vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 16 at Saints
Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Ravens
RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule
Dolphins schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk