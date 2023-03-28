New Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott attempts to recruit Lamar Jackson

On Monday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media to announce that he’s requested a trade from the team that drafted him back in 2018.

Jackson was set to be a free agent this offseason, but the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, meaning other teams could negotiate with him. The Ravens have the right to match any offer that he receives, and if they decide not to, the team signing Jackson must give Baltimore two first-round picks.

Jackson’s announcement coincided with his head coach, Jim Harbaugh, speaking with the media at the NFL’s annual meetings, sending the football world into a frenzy.

Former Ravens safety, and new Miami Dolphin, DeShon Elliott was one of many to get caught up in the hype. He took to Twitter, attempting to recruit Jackson to Miami.

#Dolphins Safety DeShon Elliott is recruiting Lamar Jackson to come to Miami. The Dolphins just picked up Tua's 5th-year option… probably wasn't an ideal tweet by Elliott. pic.twitter.com/zwcXFzDRCD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 27, 2023

Obviously, Jackson and Elliott were teammates once, and the latter wishes to team up again. However, with Tua Tagovailoa being a polarizing figure for the fan base, Elliott was attacked by supporters of the current quarterback.

Tagovailoa just recently had his fifth-year option picked up by the team, tying him to Miami through at least the 2024 season.

General manager Chris Grier wouldn’t be doing his job if the Dolphins haven’t checked in on Jackson’s situation in Baltimore, but it’s probably best to support the quarterback that’s in the building, as Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have done so often in the last year.

Elliott backpedaled a bit after the tweet.

LMAOOO AYE ITS JUST TWITTER. calm down😭 — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) March 27, 2023

I’m just here for the laughs gang that’s all😂 https://t.co/FP1dMW6jUG — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) March 27, 2023

Even Jevon Holland found the situation laughable.

That’s a lesson learned by the new safety.

