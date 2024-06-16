Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. hosts camp in hometown of Elkhart

Jun. 15—ELKHART- Former Elkhart Elks great, and current Miami Dolphin, Jeff Wilson Jr. brought his knowledge and love of his community to the youngsters of Anderson County Friday, hosting his second ever Jeff Wilson Jr. Dream Big 903 football camp, in partnership with Dream Big Athletics DFW.

The camp sent a buzz throughout the small town of Elkhart, with over 100 campers converging on Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium.

"We love that Jeffery is willing to come back, and give back to his community and these boys, he really cares about them. And, encourages them to keep God first," said Tracey McShan.

The free, two-hour camp brought together football players ranging from ages 8 to 18. Campers started the day with stretches and a pep talk from Wilson, before breaking up into small groups for station drills.

Campers rotated around an array for different stations, each focused on a different aspect of movement in the game of football, like running ladders, working on quickening footwork, jumping over stationary obstacles, working on explosiveness and balance, and the three cone drill, with focuses on developing quick change of direction skills, a vital skill for any football player.

After completing station drills, campers were then broken up according to position groups, focusing on the fundamentals of the positions they will play in the fall. To end the day, older players were separated into groups for one-on-one drills, getting their chance to show off their skills against one another in front of a professional athlete, a chance that will come along once in a lifetime for most.

While Wilson has played in two of the largest cities in the United States his entire professional career, beginning with the San Francisco 49er's and now in Miami, he has never forgotten his hometown, and hopes to inspire others to follow in his footsteps and pursue their athletic dreams.

"It means the world to me, especially with me being a player, having those dreams and aspirations to do that," Wilson said. "If I could have had a person who made it come back, to have someone to be in it, that came back to see them, touch them, talk to them, I feel like that will give them more than anything in life, like the motivation and pep talks. It's actually being there with them and being hands on.

Not all professional athletes give back to the communities that raised them, and Elkhart Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Cody Day understands what a gem the community of Elkhart has in Wilson.

"Its a massive deal," Day said. "One, to prove that out of such a small community you can play professional football, play in the NFL, make it big so to speak. But then, it's another thing for him to do that and to come back and give back to the community, by inspiring the kids that they could possibly do something like that too, and two, just putting the camp on in general. It's a big deal for the community, the Elkhart and Palestine area. He's such a good guy. We can't thank him enough."

Wilson is heading into his eighth season as a professional, and is a part of the three-headed monster of Miami running backs with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. So far in his career, Wilson has accounted for 2,879 total yards and 23 touchdowns, and played against Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as a member of the 49er's in Super Bowl LIV, falling 31-20.