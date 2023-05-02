Dolphins running back Devon Achane brings ‘very unique' set of skills

MIAMI GARDENS — The complex surrounding Hard Rock Stadium is in lockdown, prepping for next weekend’s Formula One Miami Grand Prix, where speeds are expected to top 198 mph, or almost what you’ll typically find on I-95.

Despite appearances to the contrary, Mike McDaniel doesn’t plan to enter a team in the race.

It’ll be the last time the guy with speed to burn will keep it parked in the garage.

It’s not every year that the Dolphins make a pick — especially one in the middle rounds — who arrives with the intrigue of Texas A&M running back Devon Achane.

He’s not the fastest running back ever drafted into the NFL.

But he’s close.

Dolphins select Stanford's Elijah Higgins in sixth round of NFL Draft, will move him to TE

Dolphins get ‘really scary' but adding more speed by drafting running back Devon Achane

Chris Grier chose two good players for the Dolphins. But passing on OL, TE is concerning.

Texas A&M's Devon Achane runs past New Mexico's Ray Leutele.

It’s also not every day that anybody can draft someone who hits the accelerator and posts a 4.32 in the 40. Or that the 4.32 man might be the fourth-fastest guy on his team. Blame Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert for that confusion.

Only three other backs in the history of the NFL Combine ever ran the 40 faster than Achane. One was Chris Johnson (4.24), an All-Pro you’ve heard of. The other two could go on “The Masked Singer” without a disguise and it wouldn’t matter.

Achane ran on an All-American 4x100 relay team, meaning he’s a track guy, except — and this is huge — he’s not a track guy. Not any more than Hill, for one.

Devon Achane not afraid to run inside

What Achane is, is a football player. A rare one. At 5-feet-8½ and 188 pounds, he’s smaller than kicker Jason Sanders, but seeing him in action, you’d never know it. While averaging 6.8 yards every time he touched the ball from scrimmage these past three years, Achane made a living running through tackles and running between his own offensive tackles.

Dolphins fans shouldn’t have trouble picturing that. Just recall Jeff Wilson last season. What Wilson lacks in size he makes up for in sheer will. But even Wilson had 3½ inches and 25 pounds on Achane today.

Story continues

Naturally, Achane churned out yardage going outside (which should suit McDaniel’s outside zone), always seeming to make the right cut, often followed by a second or third cut. You wonder why defenders always appear to take bad angles against this guy. Then you realize he’s the one creating those angles. Misdirection plays are right up his many running alleys.

Speaking of people tripping over Achane, that’s what ESPN’s crew was doing when the Dolphins made him the 84th overall pick.

“They got the 59th-best at 84,” analyst Mel Kiper said. “I love the kid. Like Tyreek Hill, he can put the ball in the end zone at any time.”

Fellow analysts sang more praises, wondering “how the heck a running back this good is still available in the third round,” cautioning not to let his size fool you and warning that if the Dolphins keep Tua Tagovailoa healthy, they’re “going to give defenses fits.” They marveled at his uncanny balance.

Miami's James Williams grabs the face mask of Texas A&M's Devon Achane.

It’s going to be five months before we start to see how much of Achane’s college success translates to the NFL level. The Dolphins have been down roads like this before. They don’t draft running backs often and when they do, the results just aren’t there.

Who remembers Kalen Ballage (fourth round, 2018), Daniel Thomas (second, 2011), Lorenzo Booker (third, 2007) and a handful of others dating back to J.J. Johnson (second, 1999)?

It's a short list of sustained excellence for Dolphins RBs

In their history, the Dolphins have drafted only five players who gave them a 1,000-yard season in return: Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris, Karim Abdul-Jabbar, Lamar Miller and Jay Ajayi. And of those, only Csonka and Morris had staying power here.

But Achane … Achane has all the signs of fitting into a category of his own. He knows it.

“I’m a very unique player,” he told Dolphins reporters minutes after being selected. “I have a very unique skill set.”

A very particular set of skills, Liam Neeson once said. Probably why Achane proved himself as a receiver (554 yards, five touchdowns in three seasons), and a 30.7 average on kickoff returns, two of which went the distance.

So the Dolphins went from not having a return specialist last year to having Braxton Berrios and possibly Achane this year.

McDaniel has to love Achane’s swagger. Achane said it’s “a guarantee” that the Dolphins have the fastest team in the league with him around. He talked about how things are about to get “really scary” for defenses.

Close your eyes and you might swear you’re talking to a world-class sprinter.

Just remember one thing.

The guy’s a football player.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Running back Devon Achane brings speed but much more to Dolphins