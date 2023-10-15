Dolphins run past Panthers 42-21 after slow start

The Dolphins entered Sunday averaging 513.6 yards and 36.2 points per game. They gained 424 yards and scored 42 yards against the Panthers.

Miami got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-0 and gaining only 5 yards on six plays with two punts in its first two possessions. The Dolphins, though, scored the next 35 points.

Miami won 42-21, moving to 5-1 and keeping the Panthers winless after six games.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert and company were too much for Carolina.

Hill, who went to the locker room for an IV for leg cramps during the second half, made six catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. That gives him 814 yards for the season, an NFL record through six games.

Houston Oilers receiver Charley Hennigan had 812 yards in the first six games of 1961 when he led the league with 1,746. Only three other players — Don Hutson (819 in 1942), Wes Welker (785 in 2011) and Elroy Crazy Legs Hirsch (766 in 1951) have 150 or more receiving yards in six games.

Mostert had 17 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. He entered the game with eight touchdowns this season.

Tagovailoa went 21-of-31 for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Panthers rookie Bryce Young was 23-of-38 for 217 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins sacked him four times, including two by Christian Wilkins.