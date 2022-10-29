Dolphins rule out WR River Cracraft with neck injury

The Miami Dolphins continue to struggle with injuries, as wide receiver River Cracraft was added to the injury report on Saturday with a neck injury.

Miami has ruled Cracraft out for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

This announcement explains the elevation of undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders from the practice squad for the game, his first of the season.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield could also see more action without Cracraft available.

