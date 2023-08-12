Dolphins rookie De’Von Achane shows glimpse of potential in high-volume preseason debut

MIAMI GARDENS – A promising young running back prospect provided some of the few bright spots in the Miami Dolphins' ugly 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Friday’s preseason opener loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

De'Von Achane, the Dolphins’ third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, leapt out of the professional gates with a 38-yard return on the game’s opening kickoff.

He then earned a team-high 14 offensive touches, parlaying those opportunities into 66 total yards, including 41 receiving yards on four catches.

It was potential proof that Achane, who measures at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, can truly be a factor for the Dolphins in Mike McDaniel’s creative offensive schemes, even when stars like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle return to the starting lineup.

“No, [the number of touches] was just based off of Coach (McDaniel)," Achane said. "I didn’t know how many touches I was going to get, who was going in at the time. So that just happened how that happened.

“It was fun. I was just out there enjoying myself ... It’s the first preseason game, so I got all the jitters out, all the nerves out so I’m just ready for Houston.”

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) rushes during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Miami Gardens, FL.

Achane leads Dolphins as a pass-catcher

While Achane led the Dolphins in total carries, he managed just 25 yards on the ground compared to veteran Myles Gaskin's team-high 57 yards on eight carries.

Despite the struggles, McDaniel still found ways to involve Achane in the offense by turning to the young running back in the passing game.

Achane's four receptions were the most by any Dolphin on a night when Miami quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson struggled mightily with three interceptions, including a pick-six touchdown.

The passing game production was right in line with standards Achane set in his final collegiate season with Texas A&M, where he caught 36 passes in 10 games.

"I feel like I've always been able to catch," Achane said. "I feel like I pride myself on that as well. As a running back, I can't just run the ball all the time. I have to go out and run routes."

Dolphins backfield continues to take shape

Achane's production was largely limited to the passing game as Achane averaged 2.5 yards per carry on 10 handoffs. It was the worst rushing average of the five Dolphins to record a carry.

Raheem Mostert, last season's leading rusher, was one of many Dolphins starters who did not feature on Friday.

Meanwhile Gaskin, who's entering his fourth professional campaign, fellow rookie Christopher Brooks and Salvon Ahmed are all vying for playing time alongside Achane.

McDaniel made clear each member of the Dolphins running back room should get an equal shot to carve out a role ahead of the regular season.

"Well, you’re trying to spread out those opportunities with the individual lines and making sure that the competition at the running back position is settled on the field," McDaniel said. "... But it’s so important in preseason for backs to take advantage of the opportunities given because you do have to – if you’re trying to settle it fairly, you have to distribute opportunities amongst the three games."

Eric J. Wallace is deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: De'Von Achane: Dolphins rookie shows potential in high-volume debut