Dolphins rookie De’Von Achane has huge game in return from injury

Back in early October the NFL lost one of it’s most exciting young rookies in De’Von Achane to a knee injury. Last Sunday Achane made his return against the Washington Commanders, and he did it in one of the best ways possible.

The game between the Commanders and the Miami Dolphins was truly never really that close as the Tua Tagovailoa lead team eventually ran away with the game with a blowout final score of 45-15. While Achane was not heavily involved early, he got more and more touches as the game got out of hand and eventually came away as the Dolphins’ leading rusher.

Achane looked as explosive as ever with 103 yards on 20 total touches, including a pair of touchdowns on the ground. The Commanders clearly had no answer for the overwhelming amount of speed on Miami’s roster, including their exciting rookie running back. It’s fair to expect Achane to continue having a completely bonkers season given he is averaging an absurd 9.5 yards per carry on the year. Miami looks like it hit yet another home run in this addition to the most exciting offense in the NFL.

