A Dolphins rookie-veteran bond built at key position as camp ends, roster cut-down day looms

MIAMI GARDENS — Relationships are built throughout an NFL training camp. They develop as players spend nearly every day together for a month working toward a common goal.

Then, a day comes when a team must reduce its active roster from 90 players to 53. Many of those bonds can be broken as the team gears up for the regular season. It’s the reality of life in this league.

At one position for the Miami Dolphins — the one coach Mike McDaniel has previously said is actually his favorite in football — a strong fellowship has been established between veteran edge defenders and former first-round picks in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips and undrafted rookies Mitchell Agude and Garrett Nelson.

The Dolphins’ starting outside linebackers can be seen sticking with the two young roster hopefuls after practice for extra drills or conditioning. It extends off the field, with Phillips and Chubb inviting Agude and Nelson out to dinners or over to their homes.

The veterans could be bound to form one of the top pass-rushing duos in the NFL under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in 2023, but they’re not too big to put a pair of undrafted rookies in the best position to succeed.

Agude and Nelson are among several players that have left it all out on the practice field throughout 18 training-camp practices. They get one final chance to leave their impression on Dolphins coaches in Saturday’s 7 p.m. preseason finale at the Jacksonville Jaguars before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster cut-down deadline.

At the root of the outside linebacker connection was Phillips and Agude. They already had their career paths in common, transferring in college from UCLA to the Miami Hurricanes and then starting their professional careers with the Dolphins.

“Obviously, that’s my story too. It was special for me to give back to him,” said Phillips, the 2021 first-round pick who could be in line for a breakout after recording 15 ½ sacks in his first two seasons. “He was super receptive and asked a lot of questions, wanted to know about my process, about my routine, different things, mentality. I was just really excited to put him on game.”

In turn, Nelson, whom Phillips also noted for being receptive, was involved as the fellow undrafted rookie outside linebacker from Nebraska. And Agude said Chubb is too much of a vocal leader that he wasn’t going to miss out on offering his input.

Suddenly, the two rookies are receiving advice from — not only Phillips — but also Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler, No. 5 pick of the 2018 draft and edge rusher the Dolphins liked enough to trade a first-round pick to the Broncos in order to land.

Chubb pays it forward after having Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett get him off to the right start in Denver.

“No matter where you get drafted, everything is new, everything is unknown and you’re kind of a little frazzled at first,” Chubb said, “but if you got good vets to help you out, show you the way, it makes life a lot easier.”

Both Agude and Nelson have stood out and flashed for a number of practice sacks between camp and offseason workouts. They’re of similar build — 6 feet 4, between 245 and 248 pounds; Agude’s 24 years old (actually a couple months older than Phillips) and Nelson 23 — and each can provide depth in the pass rush should they make the team.

They’ve learned how to be professionals from being around Chubb and Phillips.

“We have a brotherhood in the room. Anything that we need, they’re quick to aid us in any way we need help,” Agude said. “It’s really great to have guys that have been there, have done it and are able to show us how it should look.”

They’ve realized, while the veterans are established former first-round selections and they’re undrafted prospects, the two sides have much more in common.

“As people, they’re not much different from me. They have the same thoughts, the same struggles. They have the same doubts sometimes,” Nelson said. “Seeing that they do make mistakes, seeing that they do mess up sometimes, they have the same struggles or mental errors that I do, it relieves a lot of the pressure off my shoulders to be so perfect, being in my position in a super-competitive room and being undrafted and fighting for a spot.”

Behind Chubb and Phillips, the Dolphins have Andrew Van Ginkel, who has added inside linebacker to his repertoire this offseason after playing on the edge for four years, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has practiced more in a two-point stance standing up. The team signed Malik Reed, who played under Fangio in Denver, in the offseason. Cameron Goode, a 2022 seventh-round pick, is also competing for a spot after being on the practice squad last season.

By Tuesday, Agude and Nelson will know if they made the active roster. If not, they could end up picked up by another team. Or the Dolphins keep them on their practice squad, where they can be elevated to the game-day roster at a moment’s notice.

Agude “very badly” wants to stay in Miami.

“This is my only goal,” he said. “This is my Plan A. There’s no Plan B, no Plan C.”

Said Nelson: “I’ve done everything I can. I will keep doing everything I can, and hopefully I don’t have any boxes left unchecked to have me on the team.”

The vets want them to stick around, too.

“I really hope that they make the team,” Phillips said. “Obviously, I love those guys, but no matter what happens, they’ll be good. They both have the work ethic. They both have the mentality and the drive to be able to accomplish anything they want.”

Said Chubb of the relationships built through the game: “That’s the stuff you remember the most. Even when the football’s tough, like, ‘Okay, this is my guy. I’m going to make sure I go 100 percent for him because I know he’s going to do the same for me.’”