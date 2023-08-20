Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane carted off with injury vs Texans

The Miami Dolphins beat the Houston Texans 28-3 on Saturday but it wasn’t without a cost. The Dolphins lost dynamic rookie running back De’Von Achane with a shoulder injury.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel didn’t have much to offer other than it was a shoulder injury and they will know more about the extent on Sunday after imaging.

The Dolphins has one of the fastest offenses in the NFL and the addition of Achane only made it faster. When he played at Texas A&M, Achane was a game-breaker and he was finding a role where Miami could get him the football in space and allow him to make plays. Achane rushed for 1,102 yards in 2022 and for his career averaged a remarkable 6.4 yards per carry.

