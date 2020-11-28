Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa downgraded to doubtful vs. Jets

Tua Tagovailoa running vs Broncos

Dolphins starting QB and 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick Tua Tagovailoa has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.

“I know he's a tough, tough kid and he wants to play. We’ll see how this goes,” Miami head coach Brian Flores said on Friday, though it is now looking increasingly less likely.

Former Jet Ryan Fitzpatrick, who began the season as the Dolphins' starting quarterback, is likely to face Gang Green for the second time this season.

NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reported Saturday that the Dolphins will not force the issue, and Tagovailoa will not play if the thumb issue is affecting the quarterback in any way.





Tagovailoa was benched for Fitzpatrick last week during their loss to the Broncos, but Flores said the rookie was remain the team's starter going forward.



While the Dolphins appear to be without their starting quarterback on Sunday, the Jets will get theirs back as Sam Darnold is expected to play for the first time since Week 8.




