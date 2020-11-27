Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa questionable to play vs. Jets

Tua Tagovailoa running vs Broncos

Dolphins starting QB and 2020 No. 5 overall draft pick Tua Tagovailoa is questionable to play Sunday against the Jets with a thumb injury.

“I know he's a tough, tough kid and he wants to play. We’ll see how this goes,” Miami head coach Brian Flores said.

If Tagovailoa is unable to play, the Jets will see Ryan Fitzpatrick for a second time this season.

Tagovailoa was benched for Fitzpatrick last week during their loss to the Broncos, but Flores said the rookie was remain the teams' starter going forward.

The Dolphins have surprised many this season with their 6-4 record, taking down serious playoff contenders like the Cardinals and Rams in recent weeks. Miami rode a five-game winning streak after starting the season 1-3 before falling to Denver last week.

While the Dolphins may be without their starter Sunday, the Jets will finally have theirs back, as Sam Darnold is set to return from his shoulder injury to face Miami.

Darnold didn't play in their first meeting in Week 6, when the Dolphins thrashed the Jets 24-0. He could be the difference maker this time around.