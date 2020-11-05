Dolphins’ rookie OT Austin Jackson returns to practice

The Miami Dolphins aren’t guaranteed to see their latest development on the offensive line pay dividends in time for Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, but they should never the less be encouraged by the news: 1st-round pick Austin Jackson is back at practice. Jackson, who landed on injured reserve after a foot injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, has been working diligently to rehab his injury and Miami has left it open ended as to when we may see Jackson back on the field for Miami.

But as multiple reports indicated yesterday, Jackson has taken a big leap towards a return to play by getting back on the field and partaking in sessions with the rest of the line.

LT Austin Jackson, who have missed last three games with foot injury, returned to practice today and was being worked into practice with his position group. RBs Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida were both absent from practice. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 4, 2020





In Jackson’s absence, the team has flipped veteran tackle Jesse Davis to the left side and started No. 39 overall pick in 2020 Robert Hunt at right tackle instead. In a perfect world, Miami would simply remove Davis from the lineup and insert Jackson back in at his original spot at left tackle when his health allows him to do so — as that would provide Miami their first look at what their hopeful bookend tackle duo is capable of on the field together. The risks are obvious: playing three rookies on the line is a tough ask for any NFL offense, let alone one that is blocking for a rookie quarterback as well.

And so then Miami must evaluate the past month of play from Robert Hunt, the play of Austin Jackson in the first month of the season and the full two month sample size from Jesse Davis and determine which blend and combination of tackles offers the Dolphins the best consistency but also the best ceiling. That won’t be an easy evaluation to make.

And there’s no guarantee the Dolphins will need to do it ahead of this Sunday’s game, either. Miami must still activate Jackson off of injured reserve, which they may do at any time, in order for him to be eligible to play. If he trends well in practice, we may see Miami make that decision sooner rather than later. But if not, the Dolphins may take their time with pulling their 1st-round rookie tackle back into the fray: and there’s no rush. Miami enjoyed a good performance from Davis against the pass in Week 8 versus the Rams and the team’s run game issues extend well beyond just one of their blockers up front.

So whenever Jackson is ready to go, that will be the right time for Miami to move.