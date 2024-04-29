Dolphins rookie Mohamed Kamara is "very, very angry" he was picked in the fifth round

The Dolphins drafted Colorado State pass rusher Mohamed Kamara with the 158th pick on Saturday, and he wasn't happy about it.

Not that Kamara isn't happy to be a Dolphin, but he said in his first video call with reporters that he believes he should have been a higher pick and wants to make teams regret passing on him.

“To be honest, I’m very excited, but I also am very, very angry going the round that I did,” Kamara said. “That’s just my personality. I knew I could’ve gone higher and I wanted to go higher, but the lovely team of Miami picked me up and I’m going to give them that burning desire. I have a chip on my shoulder, so it just got even greater. Everybody else, all 31 other teams, look out, because the way I'm about to play against these guys, you should've picked me before."

Kamara was the Mountain West defensive player of the year last season, but there were questions about whether he's big enough, at 6-foot-1 and 248 pounds, to be an edge rusher in the NFL.

"Everything that people knock me for, I use it for fuel," Kamara said. "If you want to call me short, watch out. If you didn't believe in me, watch out."