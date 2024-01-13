Dolphins reveal Tua Tagovailoa's reaction to Nick Saban retirement: 'Doesn't even feel real'

Nick Saban shook the college football world on Wednesday with the abrupt news of his retirement after 17 years coaching Alabama's football team.

The news was met with widespread shock and disbelief for those who have watched Saban raise Alabama to the pinnacle of college football over the better part of two decades. That was especially true of Saban's former players — including former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was preparing for the Miami Dolphins' wild-card meeting vs. the Chiefs on Saturday when he initially heard of Saban's retirement. HBO's "Hard Knocks," which is following the Dolphins amid their 2023 NFL season, captured Tagovailoa's reaction when he hard the news. Said Tagovailoa: "It doesn't even feel real."

The moment Tua Tagovailoa learns Nick Saban is retiring



HARD KNOCKS VIDEO clip released



pic.twitter.com/I0KQK8oG1W — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 13, 2024

Tagovailoa's relationship with Saban is notable: Few players had such a well-known relationship with Saban, who for years developed a reputation as a hard-nosed coach. Tagovailoa, of course, famously came in at halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game, leading the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 overtime victory vs. Georgia.

The next season, Tagovailoa left the SEC championship game vs. Georgia, allowing Jalen Hurts to return the favor and lead Alabama to yet another victory over the Bulldogs. Tagovailoa's career at Alabama ended the next season when he suffered a devastating hip injury that nearly cost him the rest of his playing career.

Saban has spoken at length about the special relationship he has with Tagovailoa. No wonder, then, that the quarterback shared in Alabama fans' shock at news of his retirement.

