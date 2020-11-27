Dolphins return OL Jesse Davis to active roster

The Miami Dolphins entered this week with the anticipation that they were set to lose one of their most experienced pieces along the offensive line. The team announced early in the week that they had placed OL Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list; and while there was no confirmation of whether or not Davis was placed there due to contact tracing or instead due to a positive test himself, the impression left through reports around the team seemed to indicate that Davis was expected to miss Miami’s Week 12 clash with the New York Jets.

Change of plans, everyone.

The Dolphins announced yesterday that they’ve activated Davis off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and that he will be fully available for Miami this week when they face off against the Jets in New Jersey.

We have activated guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Matt Cole off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cole has been restored to the practice squad. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 26, 2020

Given the injury status of rookie OG Solomon Kindley, who may or may not be at the Dolphins’ disposal as he looks to work through a foot injury that has lingered throughout much of the season, having Davis available to the Dolphins is a big help to help keep continuity up front with the Dolphins’ line. Thus far this season, Davis has played left tackle (when Austin Jackson was on injured reserve), right guard (once Jackson returned) and right tackle (his initial starting spot). If Miami cannot start Kindley this weekend, look for Davis to take his place at right guard next to rookie tackle Robert Hunt.

Miami’s line is in something of an odd spot, given that they have been unable to generate a lot of movement up front despite the overhaul to the group this offseason — but with so much youth it is difficult to be too critical because Miami is understandably raw and inexperienced along the line. That is perhaps Davis’ most valuable quality: he’s been around the block and seen plenty as a starter in the NFL. And he’ll see some more action this weekend against the Jets, too.