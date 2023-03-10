Dolphins restructure WR Tyreek Hill’s contract, save $18 million in cap space

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and salary cap guru Brandon Shore have been hard at work this week, as they’re preparing for the start of the new league year.

With the arrival of a new season, all 32 teams have to be under the league’s salary cap, and the Dolphins have made moves to do so.

This week alone, they’ve cut tight end Cethan Carter, informed cornerback Byron Jones that he’d be released with a post-June 1 designation and restructured both linebacker Bradley Chubb’s and left tackle Terron Armstead’s contracts.

Now, on Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Dolphins are converting wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a signing bonus. This saves the team $18 million in cap space for 2023.

Prior to this move, Spotrac had Miami with $11.28 million in cap space. This move should put them at around $29.28 million. This is a great start, as the Dolphins will need money to use in the free agent market, both for re-signing their own players from their 2022 roster and acquiring new ones. They’ll also need to work on extensions for players like Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler, if they want to keep them around next year.

Miami will get more cap space that they can work with in June when Jones’ release goes into effect.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire