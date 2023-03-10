The Dolphins’ effort to set their cap up for next week includes a restructure of left tackle Terron Armstead‘s contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has opened up $11.876 million of cap space by restructuring the deal. Armstead had a cap number of more than $21 million before the adjustment.

Armstead has $17 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses this year and $5 million of next year’s salary will be guaranteed next week. He is signed through the 2026 season.

Armstead signed with the Dolphins last year. He dealt with a variety of injuries that caused him to miss four games and limited his practice time throughout the season, so all in Miami will be hoping for better health this time around.

Dolphins restructure Terron Armstead’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk