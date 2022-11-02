Dolphins restructure LB Jerome Baker’s contract

Heading into the NFL’s trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins had just under $5.1 million in cap space.

Then, general manager Chris Grier traded for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and linebacker Bradley Chubb. With both players coming in and only Chase Edmonds going out, the Dolphins needed to find a way to create some cap space.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Miami has restructured linebacker Jerome Baker’s contact, lowering his cap hit by roughly $2.5 million. It’s unclear exactly how this was done, but many times, players will have some of their salaries converted into bonuses to help alleviate cap issues.

