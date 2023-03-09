Dolphins restructure LB Bradley Chubb’s contract

With the start of the new league year just around the corner, all 32 teams are beginning to maneuver their contracts to make sure they’re under the salary cap before the 4 p.m. deadline on March 15.

The Miami Dolphins began their moves earlier in the week by cutting tight end Cethan Carter and informing cornerback Byron Jones that he’d be released with a post-June 1 designation.

Now, on Thursday, the Dolphins are restructuring linebacker Bradley Chubb’s contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The restructure, which is likely converting base salary into a signing bonus, spreading that out to future years, saves the team $14.66 million in 2023.

According to Spotrac, Miami entered the day $14.24 million over their $225.71 million cap. That number does still include Jones’ cap hit, as his release has not been made official yet.

The Dolphins still have plenty of work to do, however, if they want to make the most of the free agency period.

