Dolphins restructure Bradley Chubb's contract

The Dolphins have some more cap space at their disposal.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of edge rusher Bradley Chubb. They converted $13.75 million of Chubb's base salary into a signing bonus in order to spread the cap hit out over multiple years.

The result of the move is $11 million more in cap space for them to use right now.

Chubb had 11 sacks and six forced fumbles in 16 games for the Dolphins in 2023, but he tore his ACL in Week 17 and will be rehabbing for the coming months as he tries to get back on the field for Miami as early in the season as possible.