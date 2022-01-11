Dolphins have requested to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores and have moved on to building a list of candidates.

In the past two days, they’ve requested interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Now, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Dolphins have asked to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well.

Quinn is the first of these coordinators that has prior head coaching experience, as he was the coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020. During that time, Atlanta was 43-42 (.506 winning percentage) and had made a run to the Super Bowl where they blew the lead to the New England Patriots.

This is Quinn’s first season as defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, and his unit held teams to the seventh-fewest points per game (21.1) and the most takeaways per game (2.0).

He’s been known to have real success with defenses in the past, as he was the defensive coordinator for Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” defenses. Quinn could probably do something interesting stuff with Miami’s talented defenders.

Quinn would likely have to find a really strong offensive coordinator to help that side of the ball along.

