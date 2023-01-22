Dolphins request to interview Seahawks assistant Sean Desai for DC job

After the 2022 season came to a close, the Miami Dolphins made their first move of the offseason, firing defensive coordinator Josh Boyer along with three of his positional coaches.

With the NFL coaching carousel moving rapidly, Miami has already put in their first interview request for a replacement, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins have requested to speak to Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant and assistant head coach Sean Desai.

Desai, 39, joined Pete Carroll’s staff this year after spending 2021 as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. He wasn’t fired from his previous role, he just wasn’t retained when head coach Matt Nagy was fired.

Under Desai’s leadership, Chicago’s defense allowed 23.9 points per game (21st) and 316.7 yards per game (fifth).

The Browns and Vikings have also requested interviews with the coach for their defensive coordinator roles, so Miami will have to entice him if they really want him.

