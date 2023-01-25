Dolphins request interview with Saints’ co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard

Another one: #Saints co-defensive coordinator and DBs coach Kris Richard got a request and is expected to interview for the #Dolphins DC job, source said. https://t.co/2mINt4txce — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2023

Another interview request has come in for one of the New Orleans Saitns co-defensive coordinators. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Miami Dolphins are seeking permission to speak with Kris Richard, who held the co-DC position along with Ryan Nielsen last season. Before that promotion, Richard worked as the secondary coach while Nielsen coached the defensive line.

Richard has been a full-time coordinator before with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, and he’s been overqualified for the role in New Orleans for some time. He recently met with the Carolina Panthers about their defensive coordinator vacancy and it feels like only a matter of time before he moves on to bigger responsibilities.

And because he shares the co-coordinator title with Nielsen, the Saints can’t block Richard from any of these opportunities since it’s technically an advancement. Nielsen has interviewed with both the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons, too, so there’s a real possibility the Saints lose one or both of them to this hiring cycle. It’s something to monitor in the days ahead.

