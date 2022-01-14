Dolphins request to interview Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown

The Dolphins have put in a request for a Rams assistant coach who has some experience coaching in South Florida.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami would like to interview L.A. running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown for its head coaching vacancy.

Brown, 35, is in his second year as the Rams’ running backs coach. Los Angeles added assistant head coach to his duties for 2021.

Brown was a sixth-round pick out of Georgia in the 2008 draft. After he finished his short playing career in 2010, he began coaching in the college ranks. He made his way back to UGA under Mark Richt in 2015, serving as the program’s running backs coach. He went with Richt to the University of Miami in 2016 and was the program’s offensive coordinator and running backs coach through 2018. After a year as South Carolina’s running backs coach, the Rams hired him in 2020.

This is Brown’s first known interview request of the 2022 coaching cycle. The Dolphins have also requested interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Campbell, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

