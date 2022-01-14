Dolphins request to interview Rams assistant HC/RB coach Thomas Brown

Since then Miami Dolphins decided to move on from Brian Flores on Monday, they’ve been putting together a list of candidates that they would like to interview to fill the void.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have added another name to that list on Friday, as they’ve requested to interview Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and running backs coach Thomas Brown.

Brown has been with the Rams for just two seasons, assuming the assistant head coach role this year. Those are his only two years of NFL coaching, as he spent nine years in the collegiate game before making the jump.

Those in the Miami area might remember Brown as Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator and running backs coach from 2016-2018.

The 35-year-old joins Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coaches the Dolphins have put in requests to interview.

