Dolphins request interview with Dan Quinn

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s dance card is filling up.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Quinn. Miami fired Brian Flores on Monday after three seasons on the job.

Miami is the fourth team to request an interview with Quinn. He passed on the chance to interview with the Jaguars during the regular season and has also landed on the radars of the Bears and Broncos.

It’s unknown whether Quinn will go forward with any or all of the interviews at this point. His more immediate business is getting the Dallas defense ready for Sunday’s home game against the 49ers.

