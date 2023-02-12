Dolphins request to interview Chargers assistant for secondary coach job

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make changes to their coaching staff after firing Josh Boyer and multiple positional coaches after the end of the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers assistant secondary coach Tom Donatell for their secondary coach. Miami didn’t have a coach in that role last year, but they did move on from Steve Gregory, who had been the team’s safeties coach.

Donatell previously worked for the Seattle Seahawks, as a quality control/defensive coach, South Florida and UCLA.

He’s also the son of Ed Donatell, who was the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator this past year.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire