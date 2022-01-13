Dolphins request to interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier

The Dolphins are continuing to add to their list of potential head coaching candidates that they wish to interview since firing Brian Flores on Monday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Miami has put in a request with the Buffalo Bills to interview assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. The Dolphins have now requested both coordinators from Buffalo, as Brian Daboll was the first request they put in.

Frazier has been with Buffalo since 2017 in his current roles. During his tenure, the Bills defense has had two seasons where they allowed the fewest points per game (2021 – 17) and second-fewest points per game (2019 – 16.5).

In 2010, Frazier was with the Minnesota Vikings when Brad Childress was fired. Frazier was given interim duties and was actually given the job the following year. He was the full-time coach of the Vikings for three seasons, and he led them to a 21-32-1 record and one postseason appearance.

Along with Daboll, Frazier joins Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the coaches who the Dolphins have requested to interview.

