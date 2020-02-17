Dolphins reportedly warming up to Justin Herbert

Going into last season, the Dolphins being bad enough to earn the first pick, and that pick being Tua Tagovailoa seemed like the most likely scenario.

But between the Dolphins being better than expected, and Tagavailoa suffering a season-ending hip injury, things became more complicated.

Now, the team is forced to cast a wider net at quarterback, and they might like what they’re finding.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, citing sources familiar with the team’s thinking, the Dolphins have “an increasingly positive view” of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

This is a reasonable place to be in February, considering the Dolphins are picking fifth, and they may not be able to get to Tagovailoa (if his hip checks out) or Joe Burrow without making a major move up.

The 6-foot-6, 237-pound Herbert has prototypical size and a good arm, and also has shown mobility. He’s also been something less than consistent on the field, though he had a good week at the Senior Bowl.

Again, it’s early, and the Dolphins would be unwise to lock in on any particular player at the moment, since they don’t have the first pick in the draft. And even if they’re not crazy about Herbert, it doesn’t hurt them to make other teams think they do.