Dolphins reportedly ‘trying pretty hard’ to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins are “trying pretty hard” to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“They’ve made him at least one contract offer, possibly two,” Fowler said on NFL Live on Friday. “They’ve been in contact with [Beckham] and his representatives; they’re not quite there yet. There has not been that financial gulf bridged. Odell Beckham is willing to wait if he has to a little a bit, he has done this in the past. He wants to go to the right fit. But there’s interest mutually in Miami.”

Beckham receiving a contract offer from the Dolphins isn’t a new development. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said as much when he spoke to reporters at the NFL annual meeting in March.

Talks of the receiver joining the Dolphins ramped up Friday when wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted on social media “OBJ to Miami confirmed.” Beckham seemingly reacted to the media storm set off by Hill with a tweet that said he was “confused” to hear his name pop up Friday.

Still, it seems a very real possibility that the Dolphins will add Beckham to their receiving corps after struggling to find production out of anyone other than Hill and Jaylen Waddle during the 2023 season.

Beckham, 31, finished last season with 35 receptions for 565 and three touchdowns while with the Baltimore Ravens. He sat out the entire 2022 season after suffering an ACL tear in Super Bowl LVI.

In nine NFL seasons, Beckham has earned three trips to the Pro Bowl and has 566 career receptions for 7,932 yards and 59 touchdowns.

