Report: Dolphins tried to meet with Tua Tagovailoa before ban on visits due to coronavirus

The Miami Dolphins rushed to try to get Tua Tagovailoa to Miami before the league halted visits between college prospects and NFL teams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. But they couldn’t get the details done in time before the ban went into effect in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The former Alabama quarterback was the first college prospect the Dolphins, who have the fifth overall pick in next week’s NFL draft, tried to bring to town, per the report. The ban came down March 12. Teams have pulled scouts off the road and the draft will be held virtually due to the disease. It’s also created concern for teams regarding prospects and how they will adapt to the league in a unique situation.

The Dolphins‘ doctors last were able to examine Tua Tagovaiola at the combine, but have not been allowed to have any contact with him, or any prospect, since. https://t.co/0kr7TCbprU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2020

The Dolphins are expected to draft a quarterback. They have three first-round picks and 14 overall selections.

Tagovailoa had hip surgery in November and last month posted the first videos of him throwing since then. His medical history has made him the biggest mystery of the draft, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson wrote, and could go in the top five or slide out of the top 10.

