Dolphins reportedly signing former Titans, Texans DT Teair Tart

The Miami Dolphins are shoring up their defensive line by adding free agent nose tackle Teair Tart, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Tart, 27, began his career with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in 34 games over his first three seasons with the team. After getting a second-round tender as a restricted free agent during the 2023 offseason, Tart was surprisingly waived by the Titans late in the year.

The defensive tackle later said his abrupt departure from Tennessee came after he requested his release from the team.

The Houston Texans claimed Tart off waivers, but he appeared in only two games with the team and was a healthy scratch for the team’s playoff matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Miami would benefit from a return to form for Tart after losing both Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency last month. The Dolphins have tossed several veterans into the mix in recent weeks, signing Benito Jones, Jonathan Harris, and Neville Gallimore to fill the void at defensive tackle.

In four NFL seasons, Tart has tallied 2.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and seven pass deflections.

