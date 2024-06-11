Dolphins reportedly signing former Jets, Saints safety Marcus Maye

The Miami Dolphins are addressing their lackluster safety depth by signing veteran Marcus Maye, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Maye, 31, spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Jets after he was picked in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft by the team. He started 60 games with the team before joining the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2022 on a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

While Maye only played two seasons on that contract, he was released after starting 17 games with the Saints. He finished 2023 on the team’s injured reserve due to a shoulder issue and served a three-game suspension earlier in the year due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The Dolphins have a rising star at safety in Jevon Holland, but it’s been a revolving door next to him in the secondary. The team plugged DeShon Elliott into the starting lineup on a one-year deal in 2023 and signed Jordan Poyer earlier this offseason to take over in 2024.

Behind the starting duo of Holland and Poyer, the Dolphins have veteran special teamer Elijah Campbell and sixth-round rookie Patrick McMorris who will compete with Maye for snaps.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire