Dolphins reportedly signing 6-time Pro Bowl DL Calais Campbell

The Miami Dolphins are set to sign six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Campbell, who will turn 38 in September, spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons and had previous stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Arizona Cardinals. He earned Walter Payton Man of the Year honors in 2019 and was runner-up for AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.

The Dolphins defensive line is set to look much different in 2024 after both Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis departed in free agency. To fill that void, Miami has brought in several players on cheap deals, including Teair Tart, Neville Gallimore, and Jonathan Harris.

While Campbell brings the most pedigree to the group, the question is how well he will be able to play in his 17th NFL season.

His play held up in 2023, though. In his only season with the Falcons, he recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and received an 80.0 grade from PFF. In Miami, Campbell will be reunited with Anthony Weaver, who was his defensive line coach for most of his tenure with the Ravens.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire