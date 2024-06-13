Dolphins reportedly sign first-round pick Chop Robinson

The Miami Dolphins’ 2024 NFL draft class is under contract after the team reached terms with first-round pick Chop Robinson on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Robinson, 21, was the No. 21 overall pick in April and received a four-year, $14,976,000 deal that includes a fifth-year option that the Dolphins will have the choice to exercise during the 2027 offseason. The value of that option will depend on a few factors, including play time and Pro Bowl accolades.

The Dolphins signed second-round pick Patrick Paul on Tuesday and signed their other five draft picks last week.

Robinson was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in his final season at Penn State after transferring from Maryland. He finished his collegiate career with 11.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He impressed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year, recording an astounding 4.48 40-yard dash at 254 pounds.

The Dolphins may need early contributions from Robinson with their starting duo of pass rushers, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, recovering from season-ending injuries.

