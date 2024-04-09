Dolphins reportedly hosted TCU S Millard ‘Nook’ Bradford on visit

The Miami Dolphins were one of a handful of teams that hosted TCU safety Millard “Nook” Bradford on a pre-draft visit, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Bradford played in 58 games over five seasons with the Horned Frogs, racking up 16.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two pick sixes in his collegiate career. In his last two seasons, he received All-Big 12 honorable mentions.

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Bradford put together an impressive workout, recording a 4.42 40-yard dash, 38.5-inch vertical jump, and 124-inch broad jump. But at a hair under 5’11, Bradford’s future as a starting safety in the NFL might be a long shot.

In a recent seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller, Bradford went undrafted. He didn’t appear in a five-rounder from NFL Network’s Chad Reuter either.

Still, as a combine invitee who has made several Top 30 visits, it seems more likely than not that Bradford will hear his name called in April.

The Dolphins signed veteran Jordan Poyer to fill their hole at safety after allowing DeShon Elliott to leave in free agency. But Poyer will turn 33 this month and he’s only under contract for the 2024 season. Miami also brought in USC safety Calen Bullock for a pre-draft visit.

