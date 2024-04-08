Dolphins reportedly hiring former Wisconsin staffer Rob Everett

Wisconsin Badgers senior offensive analyst Rob Everett is leaving his position to become an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins, according to FootballScoop.

Everett has experience on both sides of the ball, previously serving as defensive coordinator at Division III’s Bridgewater College. After a brief stint with the AAF’s Memphis Express, Everett spent the 2022 season as a senior offensive analyst for the North Carolina Tarheels and filled the same position at Wisconsin during the 2023 season.

In Everett’s only year with the Badgers, the team finished 70th in the country in total offense with an average of 381.2 yards per game.

Despite finishing with an 11-6 record, the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense, and No. 10 defense, Mike McDaniel chose to overhaul much of the Dolphins’ coaching staff heading into the 2024 season.

Parks Frazier, Jonathan Krause, and Roman Sapolu all joined Miami’s offensive staff and the defensive staff has been turned upside down after the team mutually parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in January.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire