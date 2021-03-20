Dolphins reportedly cut former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson three days after trading for him

Isaiah Wilson's time in the NFL might be over before it started. The Miami Dolphins will reportedly cut the first-round pick three days after the team traded for him, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Wilson's career hasn't developed as expected after he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. In August, Wilson reportedly attended a party at Tennessee State, a violation of the team's COVID-19 protocols. It was reported Wilson considered jumping off a second-floor balcony to evade police at the party.

Prior to the first game of the regular season, Wilson was arrested for a DUI. He played just three snaps with the Titans in 2020. At the end of the season, Titans general manager Jon Robinson criticized Wilson, saying Wilson was not the same person the team drafted. Shortly after that story, Wilson tweeted he was done with the Titans. That tweet was eventually deleted, but that didn't stop the team from trading Wilson to the Dolphins on March 8. That deal became official Wednesday.

Isaiah Wilson already had troubles in Miami

It only took a few days for the Dolphins to grow tired of Wilson's behavior. Wilson reportedly showed up late for his physical and team orientation. He also reportedly didn't show up to two optional workouts he told the team he would attend, according to the Miami Herald.

Wilson also posted a video on his Instagram page Friday that showed what appears to be him dancing shirtless on a car.

Let’s check in on Miami Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson... pic.twitter.com/XCqjaWUosZ — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) March 19, 2021

That video did not impact the Dolphins' decision to cut Wilson, according to the Herald. The team would have cut him anyway.

It's unclear whether Wilson will catch on with another team after being cut. Wilson, 22, clearly has talent — there's a reason he was selected No. 29 overall by the Titans — but things have gone downhill since he was drafted. Another team could give Wilson a chance, but unless he's committed to figuring things out, it could lead to yet another disappointing release.

More from Yahoo Sports: