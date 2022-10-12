Dolphins remove ping pong table from locker room before game vs Vikings

When the Minnesota Vikings take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins will have a lot of issues on their hands.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will practice this week after suffering a concussion two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals but he is unlikely to play with a concussion. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is also questionable while being in the concussion protocol, leading to rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson likely receiving the start on Sunday.

Leading up to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel had a press conference in the media where he told the media multiple things, including that they took the team’s ping pong table out of the locker room.

Yes, a ping-pong table.

The ping pong table has been removed from the Dolphins' locker room on the suggestion of the team's captains to make sure the focus is solely on preparing for the Vikings. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 12, 2022

The idea came from the team captains as they wanted to make sure all the focus was on the Vikings. With all of the injury issues that the Dolphins have, this makes sense but to actually come out and say it isn’t a good look.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire