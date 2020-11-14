Dolphins remove Kyle Van Noy from COVID list, elevate Antonio Callaway

The Dolphins three players on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week. They will have one of them Sunday.

Miami removed linebacker Kyle Van Noy from the list Saturday, allowing him to play against the Chargers on Sunday. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will not play as he has yet to clear COVID-19 protocols.

Van Noy has appeared in seven games this season, making 33 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.

The Dolphins also announced they elevated receiver Antonio Callaway to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Callaway will make his Dolphins’ debut, helping make up for the loss of Preston Williams, who went on injured reserve this week. A fourth-round pick of the Browns two years ago, Callaway has 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns in 20 career games.

Miami used a COVID-19 replacement spot on defensive tackle Benito Jones to help make up for the absence of Wilkins. The Dolphins will have Jones, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler at the position against the Chargers.

